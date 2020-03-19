After CBSE, CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC exams

The ICSE, ISC examinations scheduled till March 31, 2020 have been postponed. Representational image/ file The ICSE, ISC examinations scheduled till March 31, 2020 have been postponed. Representational image/ file

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) examinations scheduled to end on March 31. “The council in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC examinations scheduled to be conducted between March 19 to 31, 2020,” CISCE said in a release.

The ICSE examination was scheduled to conclude on March 30, while ISC, Class 12 examination on March 31, 2020. The council will notify the revise dates after re-assessment of the situation, the council release stated.

Meanwhile, following the Union HRD ministry direction, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed all examinations scheduled from March 19 to 31. This includes re-examination for students in Northeast Delhi affected by the recent riots. CBSE will announce the revised exam schedule by the end of the month after “re-assessment of the situation”, the board circular mentioned. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also put the JEE Main examination on hold. The exams were to begin from April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

The HRD Ministry has also requested the state governments to reschedule the ongoing state board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students. The ministry’s order comes in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 infection being reported from India, which was increased to 169 on Thursday with three reported deaths.

