CBSE, CISCE to BPSC; list of board/ recruitment exams postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavisus crisis: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several examinations, including CBSE class 10 and class 12, JEE Main and university exams have been postponed. Following the Union HRD ministry order that was released on late March 18 evening, the CBSE has postponed all examinations scheduled from March 19 to 31, 2020.

This includes re-examination for students in Northeast Delhi affected by the recent riots. CBSE will announce the new exam schedule by the end of the month after “re-assessment of the situation”, the board circular mentioned.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), too, has put JEE (Main) on hold. “We will announce fresh dates soon,” NTA Chief Vineet Joshi said. The entrance exam for admission in engineering colleges was to be held on April 5, 7, 8 and 9. UGC will also issue an order on Thursday, March 19.

The Counil for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has today announced that the ICSE, ISC, examinations are postponed. In a release, CISCE chairman Gerry Arathoon said that the class 12 examinations were to end on March 31 and class 10 examinations on March 30. The fresh dates will be notified soon.

The HRD Ministry has requested the state governments also to reschedule the ongoing state board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students.

Coronavirus outbreak: List of examinations postponed

National/ state board exams

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed all class 10, 12 examinations. The evaluation process has also been put on hold till further order. After re-assessment of the situation, the board will announce the new exam schedule by the month-end.

JEE Main: The National Testing Agency has deferred the JEE Main examination scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020. JEE Main new dates will release by March 31.

NIOS: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed all examinations for 10 days given the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Uttar Pradesh: Students of classes 1 to 8 of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in the examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has put on hold the evaluation process till April 2 which can delay the result. The results of class 10 and 12 are likely to be announced in May, mentioned the board secretary Neena Srivastava.

Goa: Goa has cancelled all examinations up to class 8 on Tuesday, as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak. A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for classes 9 to 11 will be held as per schedule with schools asked to ensure students seat one metre apart.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has announced postponement of annual examinations for classes 8 and 9 till March 31 as part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, there would be no change in the exam schedule for class 10 or SSLC, set to begin on March 27, the order said. The class 12 board examinations were already underway and would continue as scheduled, officials said.

Assam: The Assam government has ordered shutting down of schools till March 29, and cancelled all the school level examinations till the further date.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to close all educational institutions across the state. Meanwhile, the annual public examinations for intermediate students ended on Wednesday and the SSC exams are slated to begin on March 31.

Haryana: The Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31.

Odisha: Department of Higher Education, Odisha has suspended all the semester examinations. Meanwhile, the Higher Education department mentioned that the final semester or final year exams of students will be held as per schedule.

“Final semester exam/ final year annual exam of undergraduate/ postgraduate/ any other course shall be held as per schedule with due precaution,” the department said.

Jharkhand: Jharkhand has announced closure of all educational institutions till April 14. Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the shutdown will be applicable on government as well as private educational institutions, besides coaching centres and hostels.

Meghalaya: The Meghalaya government has ordered shutdown of schools and colleges till March 31, 2020. All educational institutions within the state are to remain closed except for holding of examinations, the government circular mentioned.

Tamil Nadu: The state government has ordered holiday for school students studying in LKG to fifth standard till March 31, 2020.

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and has ordered to shut schools and colleges till March 31, 2020. However, medical colleges will remain open, they said.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has announced postponement of annual examinations for classes 7 to 9 till March 31. Meanwhile, there would be no change in the exam schedule for class 10, set to begin on March 27, the government circular said.

West Bengal: All schools, and educational institutions in West Bengal will remain close till March 31. The board examination will however continue as per schedule, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government ordered closure of private and government schools for an indefinite period. The government however, said private and government schools will remain shut till further orders but examinations of different classes would be held as per the schedule.

Manipur: The Manipur government has ordered the shutdown of all schools in the state till March 31. However, ongoing examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will be continued as per schedule.

Delhi: After declaring coronavirus as epidemic, the Delhi government has ordered shutdown for all primary schools and Anganwadis operating in the state till March 31.

Leh and Ladakh: The Ladakh administration has closed all colleges and the university in the union territory from Wednesday until March 31. “In view of the prevailing circumstances and as a precautionary measure for containment of COVID-19, all the colleges and the University of Ladakh shall remain closed till March 31,” Commissioner-secretary Higher Education, Ladakh, Rigzian Sampheal said.

University exams

The undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) examinations conducted by various varsities will also be postponed following the HRD Ministry’s direction. The University Grants Commission (UGC) will issue an order tomorrow to this effect.

Nagpur University: The University of Nagpur has postponed all its summer examinations. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University said a total of 187 examinations which were supposed to start from March 19 have been postponed. “This will affect around 90000 students,” he said.

AMU admission tests: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) suspended the admission tests to its various schools scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. The admission tests for or different schools of the varsity scheduled earlier for March 22 and March 29, will now be held according to a “fresh schedule” to be announced later.

In another major step, the university decided to suspend all teaching work at AMU till March 31.

IIM Indore: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Indore) has suspended all classes and exams with immediate effect. According to the institute, the classes will now be conducted in online mode until further orders.

Recruitment exams

Airmen group X, Y exams: The Indian Air Force has postponed the Airmen group X, Y recruitment examinations scheduled to be conducted from Thursday, March 19. As per the statement released by the Central Airmen Selection Board, the recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in the last week of April.

RBI Assistant Main 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the recruitment exam for the post of assistant. The RBI exam was scheduled to be held on March 29. The revised dates are not yet announced.

Haryana HSSC Lineman exam: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the written examination for the posts of Assistant Lineman (ALM). The recruitment examination scheduled from March 15 to 18, 2020 are hereby cancelled, and the dates will be notified later, read the commission notification.

BPSC: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed all the recruitment exams scheduled to be conducted till March 31. The assistant engineer recruitment exams under BPSC were scheduled to be held on March 21, 22, 28 and 29. These exams have been postponed.

ITBP constable exam: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has postponed the dates of the constable tradesman recruitment test. The examination which was scheduled to be held on March 1, has now been postponed.

The fresh dates for the ITBP CT examination will be intimated soon.

Army recruitment rally: The Indian Army has postponed all recruitment rallies by a month. The sources added that instructions have been issued to all concerned to accord adequate focus on health security and all ranks must take precautions to avoid infection.

Kerala PSC: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has suspended all recruitment examinations scheduled. The commission said that the dictation tests for Reporter Grade (2) Malayalam and Confidential Assistant Grade (2), and the OMR test of Police Constable (IRB) have been postponed.

Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main exam: The Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main exam 2019 have been postponed. The main examinations were scheduled on March 14 and 15, 2020; the fresh dates will be announced later. The prelims result was announced on February 2, 2020, and around 280 candidates were shortlisted to appear for Main examination.

– With inputs from ENS, PTI

