Coronavirus scare: CBSE allows students to carry masks, sanitisers during board exams

Students wear masks and attend a class at a government school. Representational Image/ AP Students wear masks and attend a class at a government school. Representational Image/ AP

In the wake of 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed students to carry face masks and sanitisers at the examination centres.

The board issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, “CBSE is receiving several inquiries from students and parents in view of the ongoing issue related to Corona Virus, with regards to permitting face masks and sanitisers at Examination Centres. In view of the inquiries received it is clarified that face mask and sanitisers may be carried by students, if they so desire, in the examination centres.”

Many parents and students are asking CBSE if they can wear masks and take sanitizers inside the exam halls . Board is shortly issuing a circular in this regard. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 4, 2020

The board has also asked schools to teach children about various public health measures such as frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing/ sneezing, use of tissue paper or using the sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gathering, etc).

VIDEO | What is Coronavirus that has spread in China

Meanwhile, senior officials at CBSE ruled out delaying the Board examinations. “There is no plan of delaying the exams for now. We are an exam conducting body. These decisions, if and when needed, will be taken on the advice of the right authorities. As of now, we haven’t received anything (from either the Health ministry or the HRD Ministry),” commented a senior officer at CBSE.

The Human Resource and Development (HRD) ministry has also asked state authorities to spread more awareness against COVID-19. “The Central government has taken many steps to contain the spread of this virus but creating awareness among general public is extremely important to prevent and reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus,” noted HRD secretary Amit Khare.

Over 30 lakh students are appearing for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations that began on February 15 and will continue till March 30, 2020.

