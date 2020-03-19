Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Board postpones Class 10, 12 Open School and regular exams

CGBSE board exams started from March 2. (Representational) CGBSE board exams started from March 2. (Representational)

After CBSE and CISCE, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today postponed class 10 and class 12 board examination. In a release, CGBSE announced till further orders, all exams stay cancelled for both regular and open school. The fresh dates will be announced later.

As many as 2,69,473 class 12 students have registered for the exam. The Chhattisgarh Board class 10 exams started from March 3 to March 26 and class 12 held from March 2 to March 31, 2020. Amid coronavirus outbreak, many state boards have deferred the intermediate and SSC exams. Delhi government has Ttoday directed to close down all schools and colleges. Teachers have been told to do evaluation from home.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) too ordered the postponement of pending board exams for class 5, 10 and 12, as a precautionary measure amid Covid-19 outbreak.

