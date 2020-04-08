Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE announces revised dates for Class 10, 12 exams

Coronavirus: The remaining papers will be conducted from May 4, 2020 Coronavirus: The remaining papers will be conducted from May 4, 2020

Coronavirus: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced revised dates for class 10, 12 postponed examinations. The examinations for the remaining papers will be conducted from May 4 and will conclude on May 8. While class 10 examination will be conducted till May 5, 2020. The board class 10, 12 examinations were earlier deferred due to lockdown.

The state government has earlier decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11. “Due to the closure of the school for such a long time, the examinations held locally in the schools of class 1 to 8 and class 9 and class 11 could not be conducted. It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” the circular mentioned.

The schools, colleges in the state were closed till April 14 due to lockdown.

