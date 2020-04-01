CBSE to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 to the next grade

CBSE to promote students of classes 1 to 8. Representational image/ file CBSE to promote students of classes 1 to 8. Representational image/ file

Taking note of the lockdown situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next grade. The students of classes 9 and 11 will be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessments of schools.

Taking to Twitter, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated, “In view of the current situation due to Covid 19, I have advised CBSE to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade.”

In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/zvklNiJ4Tj — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2020.

The board class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted in only 29 papers. “Due to the ongoing #COVID19 situation and keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised CBSE to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs,” tweeted the HRD minister.

Due to the ongoing #COVID19 situation & keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised @cbseindia29 to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/T5fNrrj6FT — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2020

The Ministry of HRD tweeted, “Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc, conducted so far,” tweeted Ministry of HRD. “Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based test/s, online or offline,” the HRD tweeted.

Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based test/s, online or offline. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 1, 2020

Earlier, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and state boards like Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat went for mass promotion of students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11.

