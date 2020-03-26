Coronavirus: CBSE extends application deadline of school affiliation process

Coronavirus: The candidates can now submit the application forms without any late fee till April 30, 2020 Coronavirus: The candidates can now submit the application forms without any late fee till April 30, 2020

Coronavirus: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application deadline of school affiliation process following representations from various stakeholders. The candidates can now submit the application forms without any late fee till April 30, 2020.

The decision has been taken in view of the arising situations out of coronavirus pandemic. “Therefore, to ensure fulfillment of various government advisories and directive on current Covid-19 situation and a measure of abundant precautions, the competent authority of the Board after due consideration has accorded approval for extension of date of submission of application under various categories i.e fresh affiliation/upgradation/ switch over from other board/extension of affiliation for session 2021-22 without any late fee till April 30, 2020,” read the official notification.

As per the regulations, the schools can apply for fresh affiliation under various categories till March 31, with requisite fee.

“The board had notified its Affiliation Bye-Laws vide notification dated 18.10.2018. As per appendix I, the period for applying for affiliation under various categories i.e fresh affiliation/upgradation/switch over from other board/extension of affiliation for session 2021-22 for all applicant schools is upto March 31, 2020 with requisite fees,” read the circular.

Earlier, the board has postponed class 10, 12 board examinations following the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) direction. The revised exam schedule will be announced only after re-assessment of the situation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also put the JEE Main examination on hold. The exams were to begin from April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

