Coronavirus: CBSE Boards, JEE (MAIN), all university exams postponed for 10 days

Student coming out from Examination centre after exam. (Express Photo) Student coming out from Examination centre after exam. (Express Photo)

All educational institutions to postpone ongoing examinations, including CBSE Boards, university exams and JEE (MAIN), for 10 days in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India, announced the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) Wednesday.

“While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents,” HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

Following the government order, CBSE has said it has postponed all exams in India and abroad scheduled from March 19 to March 31 (both dates included). New exmaination schedule will be notified by March 31 after “re-assessment of the situation”, it said in a statement.

