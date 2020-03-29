Coronavirus: BSEH Haryana board class 10, 12 postponed exam dates, admit card updates

Coronavirus: BSEH Haryana board exam dates will be notified after April 14. Representational image/ file Coronavirus: BSEH Haryana board exam dates will be notified after April 14. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: The Haryana School Education Board on Saturday said that the dates of the class 10, 12 examinations which were postponed amid coronavirus outbreak, will be notified after the lockdown gets over. The board exams in Haryana were earlier postponed till March 31, 2020.

For the revised examinations, the board will issue fresh hall ticket for the candidates. “The admit card will be released four to five days before the examination on the official website- bseh.org.in,” the official circular mentioned.

The class 10 examination is left with Science, Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc, Media Entertainment, Banking, Punjabi, IT and ITES, while the class 12 has chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political science, Hindustani Music, philosophy, Sociology / entrepreneurship, Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES.

As many as 7,41,460 candidates have registered to appear for the board exam this year. Of these, 3,61,329 appeared for secondary exam while 2,32,157 sat for senior secondary. A total of 89,423 candidates gave the open examinations.

The schools, educational institutions were closed till April 14, with 33 positive cases reported from the state.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd