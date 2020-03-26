Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh to promote students of Class 6 to 9

Coronavirus: Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kendriya Vidyalayas decided to mass promote students of classes 1 to 8. Representational image/ file Coronavirus: Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kendriya Vidyalayas decided to mass promote students of classes 1 to 8. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: As schools were unable to conduct annual examinations due to lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government has directed schools to promote students of classes 6 to 9. “It is decided to cancel the summative assessment- II examinations for the classes VI to IX, and declare the students as ‘ALL PASS’,” read the government circular.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh’s governments have decided to mass promote students of classes 1 to 8. The state education department has also postponed the SSC or class 10 examinations scheduled to be held from March 31.

Many states, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. Last week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd