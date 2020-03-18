Coronavirus: All UP govt school students of classes 1 to 8 to get promoted without exams

Many schools are exploring the option of online classes. Many schools are exploring the option of online classes.

Students of classes 1 to 8 of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in the examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28.

In video| Coronavirus myths busted

“Orders have been issued to promote all students, studying in schools run by the basic education department, of class one to eight to next classes without examination. All schools have been closed till April 2,” Additional Chief Secretary, Education Renuka Kumar said in a order issued on Tuesday night.

The state government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, cinemas, mulitplexes and tourists places in the state till April 2 and implemented work-from-home protocol to the extent possible to contain the coronavirus spread.

Competitive and other examinations too have been postponed till April 2.

Meanwhile, In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has put on hold the evaluation process which can delay the result.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.