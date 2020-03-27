Coronavirus: AIIMS PG exam 2020 postponed

AIIMS PG scheduled on May 3 has been postponed. Representational image/ file AIIMS PG scheduled on May 3 has been postponed. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: Amid coronavirus pandemic, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed its postgraduate entrance examinations scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2020. “In view of evolving situation related to Covid-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination schedule on May 3, 2020,” the official circular mentioned.

The revised dates will be released soon. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for the rescheduled dates of medical entrance examinations.

The examination will be conducted in the online mode. Exams will consists of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQ). The MCQs are further catregorised into these sub-categories of questions multiple true false type, match the following, sequential arrangement, multiple completion type, reason assertion type, extended matching items / questions (EMI /EMQ), single best answer type.

It will be held at designated test centres all over India. This is for admission to July session of master’s level classes.

AIIMS PG 2020 offers admission to five MDS programmes and a total of approximately 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

