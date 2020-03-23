Coronavirus: After Madhyamik, West Bengal Board suspends evaluation work for Class 12 exams

All examiners are requested to evaluate the answer scripts which have already been distributed by the council. Representational image/ file All examiners are requested to evaluate the answer scripts which have already been distributed by the council. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has suspended all the evaluation process scheduled till March 31, 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus. “All other works related to post examination phase viz sending of answer script to head examiner’s place, etc will be suspended until March 31,” read the official notification.

However, all examiners have been directed to evaluate the answer scripts which have already been distributed by the council. The Higher Secondary Education office at Kolkata and 4 regional offices will be closed till March 27, 2020, the release mentioned.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has also cancelled the evaluation process of Madhyamik examinations. Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told the teachers that submission of marks and answer scripts of the secondary examination “shall remain suspended”.

The Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 examinations scheduled for March 23, 25 and 27 were also postponed. The dates of the examinations will be notified after April 15. There are some major papers left — physics, accountancy on March 23, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication on March 25 and, to end with, statistics, geography on March 27.

All the major cities in West Bengal will be locked down from 4 pm on Monday. Till now, the state has seven positive coronavirus cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd