Traffic triples on govt’s e-learning portal SWAYAM

The traffic on the national online education platform SWAYAM and other digital initiatives has tripled in the last one week, claims the HRD Ministry. Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal commented that the increase is a result of the content being made available free of cost. Pokhiryal had also urged students to continue their learning while at home during this lockdown period.

Earlier, the courses of SWAYAM were time-bound and called for advance registration. Now, to promote use of online courses during the lockdown period, the courses are available not only free of cost but also without any registration, the minister added.

“About 50,000 people have accessed SWAYAM since March 23, 2020. This is over and above the 25 lakh students/learners who are already enrolled in the 571 courses of the January 2020 semester of SWAYAM. The platform has a repository of 1900 courses which are now being accessed by people from over 60 countries include USA, UAE, Germany, Nepal, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia,” the HRD said in a written statement.

The videos of the SWAYAM Prabha DTH TV channels are also being viewed by around 50,000 people every day. The National Digital Library is now being accessed by about 43,000 people daily which is more than double the usual number of persons accessing it.

The education portals of NCERT including Diksha, e-pathasala, NROER and NIOS and the other ICT initiatives like Robotics education (e-Yantra), Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE), Virtual experiments (Virtual Labs) and Learning programming (Spoken tutorial) are also experiencing increased traffic.

Union HRD Minister has urged more and more students to make effective use of these initiatives and enrich their learning experience.

