Cornell University signs agreement with O.P. Jindal Global University to build global hub in India

Cornell University and O.P. Jindal Global University have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to establish a global hub in India. This agreement will focus on ensuring that resources can be shared between the two institutions.

Through this new agreement, Cornell University and JGU aim to jointly organise conferences and workshops that will promote sharing ideas among scholars, policy makers, and business leaders of India and USA. The two institutions have also established mutual intent to explore opportunities to establish joint innovation and activities to promote collaboration and innovation between India and the United States.

Now, students of both the institutions can participate in international exchanges, academic and scientific relationships, and support collaborative research activities across important domains of higher education and research at both institutions.

This is not the first time the two universities have come together. JGU and Cornell have been working together through a few existing exchanges in the field of Law for over a decade in form of international programmes and intellectual engagements including dual degree programmes, student exchanges, joint research, joint seminars and conferences.

“The new reimagined and expanded collaboration at the University-level between Cornell and JGU has immense potential to provide an outstanding platform for students and faculty members of both institutions across all domains of mutual expertise to have a holistic experience of intercultural learning guided by the best global practices of higher education and research. This will enable the faculty members and students of both the universities to engage and interact with each other through various institutional partnerships,” said C. Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University.