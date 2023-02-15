scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Maharashtra board exams: State govt launches copy free exam campaign to curb paper leak cases

Maharashtra board exams 2023: The education commissioner has been appointed as nodal officer and district collectors as coordinating officers for the campaign.

Maharashtra Government to run copy free exam campaignThe Maharashtra Board's Class 10 exams will begin on March 2 and of Class 12 from February 21. (Express image by Harmeet Sodhi/ Representative image)
Ahead of the Maharashtra board class 10 and 12 board exams, the Maharashtra government has decided to run “copy-free exams” campaign. As a part of the campaign, photocopy shops lying within the 50 metre radius of the examination centres will be shut down.

The Maharashtra Board’s Class 10 exams will begin on March 2 and of Class 12 on February 21.

According to a presentation made by officials at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, the exam centres will be graded according to their ‘sensitivity’, and the entry of unauthorised people will be banned within 50 metres of an exam centre.

Police presence around the exam centres would also be stepped up.

The education commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer and district collectors as coordinating officers for the campaign.

The cabinet also passed the Maharashtra Medical Purchase Authority Bill. Under this, the governing board will be headed by the chief minister with an Indian Administrative Service officer as its Chief Executive Officer.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 11:06 IST
