Contractual teachers at several Kendriya Vidyalayas not paid for months: Report

Contractual teachers at several Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) schools across the country have reportedly not received their salaries for the past four months. Additional Commissioner (academics), KV Sangathan (KVS), U N Khaware said, “The KV Sangathan has received reports against some schools for not paying their teachers timely. It is totally unfair. We are investigating the matter, and will instruct regional officers to inquire.”

The contractual teachers are not the direct employee of KV Sangathan and, therefore, are not paid by the KVS. “It is the responsibility of the schools to pay them,” said Khaware.

He, however, added that the case is limited to only some teachers. “There are around 22,000 contractual teachers working with KVs across India. It (non-payment of salaries) might have happened with some teachers. The Sangathan is totally against these malpractices, and strict action will be taken against the offenders,” he said.

A contractual teacher at a Delhi-based KV school said they were told that the non-payment is the result of an acute financial crunch. “Our principal informed us that he has only Rs 77,000 in school fund. As he would prioritise the basic functioning of schools first, our salaries are being held back,” said the teacher on condition of anonymity.

She added, “We have not been paid since April, and the principal informed that not to expect our salaries before Diwali.”

At several places, reports of contractual teachers leaving without having their dues cleared have also emerged. A contractual teacher at KV Kolkata region said, “My salary was due since May. The school even refused to pay the allowance of special exam duties. This is inhumane, we reserve the right to get respect as a teacher.” She said such circumstances forced her to quit.

According to a Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) data report, a KV requires nearly Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh to pay its contractual teachers every month. Though the central government pays the salaries of the permanent staff, the contract staff are paid from the Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi (VVN) collected through the fees paid by the students.

A total of 7,717 contractual teachers were working in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the last academic session 2018-19 with 1,785 as Post Graduate Teachers, 3,436 as Trained Graduate Teachers and 2,496 as Primary Teachers. While 1,319 teachers are working in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs)- 609 as Post Graduate Teachers, and 710 as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), as mentioned by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on July 25, 2019.

The ministry has also advised schools to fill up their vacancies in order to increase quality and efficiency, the HRD minister informed.