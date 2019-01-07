Contract staff to fill 600 teaching vacancies in Delhi schools

A drive to fill over 600 teaching vacancies in schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) on a contractual basis is being undertaken through the Central government’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. This comes close to the end of the 2018-2019 academic year due to end in a few months, and the start of board examinations for Classes X and XII.

The vacancies sought to be filled till March 31, 2019, are 115 primary teacher posts in Sarvodaya schools and 521 trained graduate teachers for various specific subjects across Delhi’s schools. The subject-wise break-up of vacancies is: Maths-82; Natural Science-82; English- 95; Social Science-69; Hindi- 98; Sanskrit-89; and Urdu-6.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is an integrated scheme for school education under the Central government, which subsumes three schemes — Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamaik Shiksha Abhiyan and Teacher Education.

Since these hirings will be carried out through the scheme, the cost for the same will be borne on a 60-40 basis between the Centre and the state.

“There are many teaching shortages across our schools, particularly for crucial subjects like Maths and Science. This will enable us to fill them up at this important stage, leading up to the final examinations for this academic year. The hirings will happen later in the year because of necessary budgetary clearances,” said Director of Education Sanjay Goel.

Among the major problems that schools face in hiring teachers on a contractual basis is the low pass percentages in the CTET examinations, which is a requisite to qualify for teaching posts for Classes VI-VIII in Delhi’s schools. In the recently declared CTET 2018 results, the pass percentage for the middle school category was 15 per cent.