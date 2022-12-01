scorecardresearch
CNLU releases CLAT 2023 full schedule; check dates of admit card release

CLAT 2023: According to the official schedule, the admit cards for CLAT 2023 will be released on December 6. The provisional answer key will also be released on December 18

CLAT 2023, CLAT 2023 full schedule, CLAT 2023 schedule releasedCLAT 2023: The exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on December 18, 2022. (Representative image)

CLAT 2023: The Consortium Of National Law Universities (CNLU) today released the full schedule for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. The schedule is now available at the official CNLU website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the admit cards for CLAT 2023 will be released on December 6. On the same day, candidates will be asked to fill their admission preferences to National Law Universities (NLU).

CLAT 2023 |Check detailed exam syllabus, pattern

This year, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on December 18, between 2 pm and 4 pm. After that, the provisional answer key will also be released on December 18, and candidates will have time till December 19 to raise objections against the answer key.

After all objections are considered, the final answer key for CLAT 2023 will be released on December 24. This year, the rank list for CLAT 2023 is expected in the last week of December, but the final date has not been released yet.

The exam will be of two hours, which will have 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The question paper will be divided in five parts — English language, current affairs, including general knowledge, legal reasoning and logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 03:08:42 pm
