Consortium denies postponing CLAT further, admit cards to release soon

The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued a statement refusing any postponement in the CLAT 2020. A notification claiming that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will not be held in September and has been postponed again was found doing rounds on the internet. The organisers have refused such claims.

Since the law entrance exam has been postponed several times before, a notice similar to the official ones was found stating that the exam is postponed again. It was later found to be fake. Since the exam is scheduled to be held on September 7, CLAT admit cards are expected to be released soon.

In an official notice the consortium said, “It has come to the attention of the Consortium of National Universities (the “Consortium”) that a document purporting to be a Notification issued by the Consortium and announcing the postponement of the CLAT 2020 from its scheduled date of September 7, 2020 is being circulated on the internet.”

“The Consortium hereby categorically states that the Fake Notification has not been issued by the Consortium. The date of the CLAT 2020 examination, and all other particulars, in relation to the CLAT 2020 examination remain unaltered,” it added.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is a two-hour long exam where candidates have to solve 150 questions. Those who score at least 40 per cent marks are considered to be pass in the exam and eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 per cent, as per rules.

Other undergraduate-level law entrance exams include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), LSAT India, ULSAT by UPES and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) conducts UET. Due to the pandemic, the LSAT India has been moved online.

