Mumbai girl Komal Kishor Jain tops ICAI CA exam

Twenty-two-year-old Komal Kishor Jain topped the ICAI Chartered Accountants final exam (new course), the result of which was announced today. Jain has been an achiever throughout her academic life. She secured rank 4 in IPCC exam (2019), got 95.8 per cent in class 10 and 94.42 per cent in class 12.

While preparing for the exam, Jain did internship in finance. She plans to take jobs related to finance in MNCs, and wants to be a consultant in future. “Though it’s too early, I may try for government jobs,” she said.

The CA exam was scheduled to be held in May, but was deferred repeatedly due to the pandemic. “The multiple postponement of the exam hampered my exam preparations. However, I kept practicing mock test, and solving sample papers. The study materials provided by the ICAI is enough to prepare for the exam. Apart from the thorough study of the institute materials, I was enrolled with a private coaching institute for conceptual understanding,” said Jain.

The Mumbai girl also followed the online preparation tips and lectures on YouTube during the lockdown period. Though she missed her classes and friends but she said online lectures were helpful for doubt clearance.

The CA topper lives with her family in Ghatkopar. Her father is a retired government officer and mother is a house wife. In the old scheme exam, Salem’s Essakiraj A topped with 69.13 per cent marks. The result is available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org.