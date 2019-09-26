Considering forming committee to look into grievances of students: ICAI president

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Prafulla Chhajed said on Thursday that the institute is considering to form an independent committee to look into grievances of the students who are demanding revaluation of their chartered accountant examination answer sheets.

Advertising

He said the examination process followed by the ICAI ensures multiple levels of monitoring for quality evaluation of answer sheets.

“We are considering to form an independent, high-level committee to look into the grievances of the students as well as to suggest the roadmap for the future. I will discuss the issue with council members before announcing the formation of the committee,” Chhajed said in a press conference.

The CA aspirants have been demonstrating over their demand for revaluation of their answer sheets, alleging they have not been checked properly. The ICAI president said the institute is open to listening to the grievances of the students.

Chartered Accountancy (CA) students have been protesting outside ICAI office at ITO Delhi demanding re-valuation of answer sheets. ICAI had at several occasions earlier denied re-evaluating the answer sheets. On Wednesday it also denied that the erronous answer booklets doing rounds on social media were not from ICAI’s CA May exam 2019.