Consider plea by candidates for original OMR sheets: SC to NTA

The plea said that the process to challenge the OMR answer sheets and answer keys is arbitrary and unjust as the process requires payment of Rs 1000 per question as processing fee.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to consider the representation of some National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) candidates – who had approached it alleging discrepancies in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets – to provide them their original OMR sheets.

Disposing of a plea by some of the students, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi said that more than 15 lakh students have taken the undergraduate examination for the academic year 2020-21 and even the second round of counselling has been completed and that the grievances of individual students cannot be addressed by the court.

“However, NTA shall consider the representation preferred by some of the petitioners for furnishing the original OMR sheets,” it said and told the petitioners they should approach the High Court if their grievance persisted.

Appearing for the petitioners, who appeared in the NEET exams on September 13, Senior Advocates Sidharth Luthra, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Advocate Tanvi Dubey said the OMR sheets were uploaded by the NTA on October 5 and they were surprised to see that the sheets do not tally with the actual answers given by them and that “there was a huge appehension of tampering”.

The plea said that the process to challenge the OMR answer sheets and answer keys is arbitrary and unjust as the process requires payment of Rs 1000 per question as processing fee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.