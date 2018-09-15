Congress says might go to court over DU student election results

ABVP dominated the student union polls, winning president, vice-president and joint secretary posts. (Source: Twitter/ABVP) ABVP dominated the student union polls, winning president, vice-president and joint secretary posts. (Source: Twitter/ABVP)

The Congress Friday alleged tampering with the EVMs used in DUSU polls and demanded re-election with paper ballots. Party leaders also said counting of votes should be done under CCTV surveillance.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said the party is also considering going to court against the varsity’s decision.

Following allegations of EVM tampering, counting of votes was halted for five hours on Thursday, before it resumed in the evening. The Congress and NSUI also plan to stage a protest.

“EVMs were given to DU by ECIL, the same firm that supplied machines to EC. EVMs used in the DUSU polls were of the EC. The company cannot give EVMs without EC approval,” Maken said, suggesting a link to the recent allegations of EVM tampering in favour of BJP in state polls.

