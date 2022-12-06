scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Congress MP urges govt to relax JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria

He has requested Pradhan to relax the eligibility criteria as a one-time measure and allow these students to re-appear for the exam in 2023.

Karti P Chidambaram, JEE Main 2023, JEE Advanced 2023He also claimed that some students faced discrepancies in their response sheets and others reported errors in their result. (Source: Karti P Chidambaram Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Congress MP, Karti P Chidambaram, has urged the authorities to relax the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria as a one-time measure.

The Member of Parliament wrote to the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting him to intervene and help the students who apparently suffered due to technical snags in the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Main 2023 |Which high weightage topics will help you score well

“I would like to bring to your attention concerns raised by students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced in 2022. These aspirants studied hard to secure an admission into India’s leading engineering institutes, however, several hurdles which were completely outside their control, denied them a fair opportunity at the exam,” he said in his letter to Pradhan.

He also added that several students were unable to appear for the exam as their exam centres were apparently changed at the last moment, without any prior notice via SMS or mail.

Chidambaram has requested the government on behalf on the students who cleared their class 12 exams in 2020, as it was their last attempt at JEE MAinad and Advanced. He has requested Pradhan to relax the eligibility criteria as a one-time measure and allow these students to re-appear for the exam in 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the exam schedule for JEE Main and Advanced 2023. However, it is expected that the schedule will soon be released on the official website — nta.ac.in

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:57:00 am
Next Story

Disney’s new AI tool makes it easy to age faces in videos

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close