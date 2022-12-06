Congress MP urges govt to relax JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria

Congress MP, Karti P Chidambaram, has urged the authorities to relax the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria as a one-time measure.

The Member of Parliament wrote to the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting him to intervene and help the students who apparently suffered due to technical snags in the engineering entrance exam.

“I would like to bring to your attention concerns raised by students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced in 2022. These aspirants studied hard to secure an admission into India’s leading engineering institutes, however, several hurdles which were completely outside their control, denied them a fair opportunity at the exam,” he said in his letter to Pradhan.

A large number of JEE2022 aspirants were denied the opportunity to a fair exam due to technical glitches/other issues beyond their control. As a one time measure, GOI must look into relaxing the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023 I’ve written to @dpradhanbjp ⁦@EduMinOfIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zp20PcHjve — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 2, 2022

He also added that several students were unable to appear for the exam as their exam centres were apparently changed at the last moment, without any prior notice via SMS or mail.

Chidambaram has requested the government on behalf on the students who cleared their class 12 exams in 2020, as it was their last attempt at JEE MAinad and Advanced. He has requested Pradhan to relax the eligibility criteria as a one-time measure and allow these students to re-appear for the exam in 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the exam schedule for JEE Main and Advanced 2023. However, it is expected that the schedule will soon be released on the official website — nta.ac.in