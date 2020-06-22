Conducting paper-pen exams a step towards restoring normalcy: Gujarat Education Department

The matter has been kept for further hearing on July 6 (Representational image) The matter has been kept for further hearing on July 6 (Representational image)

After a petition was filed at the Gujarat High Court challenging the physical conduction of examinations in colleges, the Gujarat education department defended itself saying that its resolution to conduct exams and start the admission process for the next academic year was a step towards “restoring normalcy in the lives of students”, and “cannot be construed as “opening up of schools/colleges”.

In an affidavit filed before the HC by Ronak Mehta, deputy secretary, education department, said the petitioner’s interpretation of the department’s resolution dated May 24 that it mandated universities to conduct examinations from June 26 “was not the correct interpretation”.

Read | Why are students protesting against final year exams?

According to the affidavit, the state has “merely asked the universities to schedule their examinations from 25.06.2020 and that, too, for particular courses…, while strictly following the central as well state government guidelines… However, the universities have been given the freedom to assess the local, ground-level situation, movement of students, non-availability of hostels, containment zones, the demographic make-up of students, etc., and thereafter take the decision for conducting exams… It is submitted that considering the present situation, several universities have already postponed their examinations to the month of July..”

According to the official, the resolution was passed to enable students to get admissions to various university courses in the country as well as abroad. The state also submitted that a subsequent resolution on June 3 said that students who went back to other states following the lockdown will have to appear through online mode while others who are in different districts of Gujarat, “a novel system has been devised to enable the students to appear in the examinations at their door-steps… in the respective districts where such students are residing.” The matter has been kept for further hearing on July 6.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.