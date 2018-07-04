‘Concerned by changes in Jadavpur University’

Intellectuals in Kolkata condemned the controversy over the admission process in colleges and expressed concern over the change in the admission process in Jadavpur University.

In a statement, the intellectuals said the current changes to the admission process will not help in evaluating true merit of the students. Among those who signed the statement are poet Shankha Ghosh, author Nabaneeta Dev Sen, JU professors Sukanta Chaudhuri and Supriya Chaudhuri.

“According to media reports, unwarranted and unjust incidents have taken place in higher education institutes across the state. As a result, the youths are is disarray and the academic environment is getting polluted,” read the statement.

