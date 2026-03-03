Computer Science and Engineering makes strong debut as top choice at IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhilai offers Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Science (MSc) and Doctoral programs (PhD) in various departments. Representative image. Image source- IIT Bhilai Twitter

The choice count data for the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai (IIT Bhilai) indicates a sharp rise in student interest across undergraduate engineering programmes in 2025, led decisively by the launch of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). Introduced as a new programme this year, CSE recorded a choice count of 15,546.

Alongside CSE, Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) emerged as one of the strongest performers in terms of growth. The branch saw its choice count rise from 10,285 in 2024 to 13,055 in 2025, registering a jump of nearly 27 per cent, the highest growth rate among all continuing programmes.

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) also recorded robust growth, with choice counts increasing from 10,637 to 13,097 — an increase of over 23 per cent.