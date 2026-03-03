Computer Science and Engineering makes strong debut as top choice at IIT Bhilai

Mridusmita Deka covers education and has worked with the Careers360 previously. She is an alumnus of Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University. ... Read More
The choice count data for the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai (IIT Bhilai) indicates a sharp rise in student interest across undergraduate engineering programmes in 2025, led decisively by the launch of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). Introduced as a new programme this year, CSE recorded a choice count of 15,546.
Alongside CSE, Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) emerged as one of the strongest performers in terms of growth. The branch saw its choice count rise from 10,285 in 2024 to 13,055 in 2025, registering a jump of nearly 27 per cent, the highest growth rate among all continuing programmes.
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) also recorded robust growth, with choice counts increasing from 10,637 to 13,097 — an increase of over 23 per cent.
Core engineering branches posted steady and consistent gains, indicating balanced preference patterns. Mechanical Engineering saw its choice count rise by nearly 19 per cent, moving from 9,654 to 11,482, while Electrical Engineering recorded an 18.9 per cent increase, crossing the 12,000-choice mark in 2025.
Interdisciplinary programmes also gained traction. Mechatronics Engineering, which integrates mechanical systems with electronics and control engineering, registered a growth of nearly 18.9 per cent, with choice counts rising to 8,443. Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering saw a more moderate but steady increase of around 17.4 per cent.
Recently, IIT Bhilai and Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), Austria, have signed an agreement to strengthen joint academic, research, and cultural cooperation. The agreement, according to a statement, aims to build long-term international partnerships in areas aligned with global research priorities and sustainable development.
The partnership will support interdisciplinary research across domains identified as mutually significant by the two institutions. The collaboration also includes initiatives aimed at technology transfer and knowledge exchange, enabling researchers to share methodologies, tools, and best practices.