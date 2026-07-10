Computer Engineering emerges as India’s most popular branch: AISHE report

Despite the growing popularity of Computer Engineering, traditional branches continue to produce a substantial share of India's engineering graduates. (Image: AI generated)

Computer Engineering has emerged as India’s most preferred engineering branch, recording the highest enrolment among all engineering specialisations, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023–24. The trend highlights growing student interest in careers in software development, artificial intelligence (AI), and other digital technologies. Computer Engineering leads enrolment across engineering branches, followed by Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Information Technology.

The report shows that Engineering and Technology enrolment across undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, MPhil, and PhD programmes stands at 46,33,868 students.

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The trend is also reflected in graduate output. According to the report’s undergraduate pass-out data, Computer Engineering (CE) produced 2,62,408 graduates in 2023–24, accounting for nearly one in three of the 8,33,808 Engineering and Technology graduates. In comparison, Mechanical Engineering recorded 1,13,390 pass-outs, followed by Electronics Engineering (1,11,242), Civil Engineering (88,839), and Electrical Engineering (72,062).