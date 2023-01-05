Compulsory internships by foreign medical graduates validated as per MCI list as ‘one-time measure’: NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today issued guidelines regarding the validity of the compulsory rotatory medical internships (CRMIs). Interested candidates can find the notice at the official NMC website – nmc.org.in.

According to the official notice, all the foreign medical graduates who have done or started their compulsory rotatory medical internships in approved medical colleges/ institutes/ hospitals, according to the old Medical Council of India (MCI), on or before October 21, 2022, will be considered valid. However, this will be treated only as a one time measure.

In addition to this, the Commission also explained that any internship that started in non-teaching hospitals beyond October 21, 2022 will be considered as ‘invalid’.

This decision has been taken after the Commission received ‘various requests and representations’, the NMC said in its official notice.

In November last year, several medical students had protested against NMC’s decision on CRMIs, as aspirants claimed that this would mean those students who received their UG course completion certificates on or before June 30, 2022, would have had to complete two years of internship instead of the usual one year. The NMC had argued that this would have made up for the loss of clinical training, which was caused due to the Covid pandemic.