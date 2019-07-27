Compartment exam boosts Delhi government school pass percentage

With Class X and XII CBSE compartment examination results out, Delhi government schools have succeeded in pulling the Class X pass percentage over the 80% mark, with an almost 10 percentage point jump.

At 71.97%, the schools had registered a dismal pass percentage in the Class X board exams, as compared to the national pass percentage of 91.10%. The results of these exams were declared in May.

The results of the compartment exams were released on July 24, and an additional 16,395 students cleared the examination. This raised the pass percentage to 81.4% by 9.7 percentage points. A total of 1,66,167 students from these schools had appeared in the Class X exams, of which 44,516 were placed in compartment.

Students who fail in either one subject in Class XII, or in either one or two subjects in Class X, are placed in compartment and are allowed to take the examination again in those subjects.

After the results were declared, the Delhi government decided to focus on improving the Class X pass percentage through compartment exam, particularly when it was identified that most of the students who were placed in compartment had failed in either math or science.

A total of 24,502 students had failed only in math, and 6,092 had failed only in science.

Starting mid-May, the Directorate of Education conducted regular remedial classes in math and science for students placed in compartment.

In the case of Class XII, the pass percentage has increased by 2.3 percentage points, after the compartment examinations recorded a pass percentage of 96.5%.