Toggle Menu
Compartment exam boosts Delhi government school pass percentagehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/compartment-exam-boosts-delhi-government-school-pass-percentage-5855291/

Compartment exam boosts Delhi government school pass percentage

With Class X and XII CBSE compartment examination results out, Delhi government schools have succeeded in pulling the Class X pass percentage over the 80% mark, with an almost 10 percentage point jump.

CBSE, CBSE compartment results, cbse results, delhi govt schools, delhi govt school students, delhi cbse students, indian express
At 71.97%, the schools had registered a dismal pass percentage in the Class X board exams, as compared to the national pass percentage of 91.10% (Representational image)

With Class X and XII CBSE compartment examination results out, Delhi government schools have succeeded in pulling the Class X pass percentage over the 80% mark, with an almost 10 percentage point jump.

At 71.97%, the schools had registered a dismal pass percentage in the Class X board exams, as compared to the national pass percentage of 91.10%. The results of these exams were declared in May.

The results of the compartment exams were released on July 24, and an additional 16,395 students cleared the examination. This raised the pass percentage to 81.4% by 9.7 percentage points. A total of 1,66,167 students from these schools had appeared in the Class X exams, of which 44,516 were placed in compartment.
Students who fail in either one subject in Class XII, or in either one or two subjects in Class X, are placed in compartment and are allowed to take the examination again in those subjects.

After the results were declared, the Delhi government decided to focus on improving the Class X pass percentage through compartment exam, particularly when it was identified that most of the students who were placed in compartment had failed in either math or science.

Advertising

A total of 24,502 students had failed only in math, and 6,092 had failed only in science.

Starting mid-May, the Directorate of Education conducted regular remedial classes in math and science for students placed in compartment.

In the case of Class XII, the pass percentage has increased by 2.3 percentage points, after the compartment examinations recorded a pass percentage of 96.5%.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gujarat: High Court unhappy with state’s stand on NRI quota, seeks response
2 Satavahana University UG degree results 2019 declared, how to check via website
3 Punjab board PSEB Class 10, 12 revaluation results declared, how to check