‘Compare revised JNU fee with that of other central varsities’

It announced 50% reduction in service and utility charges for all students, from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 1,000. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) It announced 50% reduction in service and utility charges for all students, from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 1,000. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The HRD Ministry wrote to the high-powered committee Tuesday asking it to compare Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) hostel fee — after the second rollback — with other central universities. The government has sought a clarification a week after the committee submitted its suggestions to break the deadlock over the hostel fee hike.

The high-powered committee is learned to have suggested that the University Grants Commission release extra funds to JNU to tide over its cash crunch, and that the university should only increase fee after consulting all stakeholders. However, before the committee submitted its report last Tuesday, JNU announced a second partial rollback of the fee hike.

It announced 50% reduction in service and utility charges for all students, from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 1,000. It also announced 75% reduction in utility and service charges for all eligible BPL (below poverty line) students, which would now be Rs 500 instead of Rs 2,000 per month.

However, increase in room rent remains the same. Rent for a single room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, and for a double-sharing room from Rs 10 per month to Rs 300 per month. Eligible BPL students have to pay half. The government now wants to know how JNU’s hostel fee compares with other central universities, especially those in Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the decision by JNU students to boycott exams in their protest against fee hike, the university administration Tuesday said failure to do so would lead to loss of their “studentship”.

Students of around 14 Centres and Schools of JNU have decided to boycott their end-semester examinations so far. A university general body meeting has been called by the JNU Students’ Union Wednesday to decide the future course of action. The JNU Teachers’ Association has still not made a public statement regarding the students’ decision.

Three similar circulars were issued by the administration earlier. In Tuesday’s circular, Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “Students not appearing in the exams will lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances. Such students will be ineligible to register in the next semester…”

He added:“MPhil students who fail to secure a CGPA of 5.0 on completion of course work at the end of 2nd semester will find their names removed from the roll list, hence, will stop being bona fide students of the university” he added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App