Communication, team work, problem-solving, flexibility are skills employers want in fresh graduates: QS Survey

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Ranking 2023, QS Survey: Communication skills, team work, problem-solving capabilities, and flexibility are the skills employers are looking for in fresh graduates, as per a latest survey by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a company that conducts research on the global education sector.

Around 26,742 employers from various industries and organizations across the world were asked to provide a list of skills that employers seek from new graduates. Of these, more than half the surveyed employers (that is 56%) were based in the Asia-Pacific region, 28% in Europe, 10% in Africa and the Middle East and remaining in Latin America and North America.

Globally, the survey found that the skills that employers deem to be important in new graduate hires are communication, teamwork, problem-solving and flexibility. “This is unsurprising given these skills are critical to creating an efficient and positive working dynamic among teams, but may be particularly beneficial skills in the new working environment that many businesses are currently adopting – mainly remote, hybrid working, with more flexible hours,” the report states.

The survey also had a skills-gap indicator to identify gaps that could potentially be filled. Problem-solving skills was recognised as the area that employers are least satisfied with. Employers indicated they were most satisfied with the technical literacy of new graduates.

Apart from value communication, teamwork, flexibility and problem-solving, employers in the Asia-Pacific region also value interpersonal skills, commercial awareness and negotiating skills. While in the North American region, communication was in high demand, not much importance was given to negotiation skills or commercial awareness.

Industry-specific requirements

As per the survey, the education industry holds teamwork and communication at great value. Subject knowledge is considered important in the industry and employers are expected to be adept at interacting with them in an easily comprehensible manner. Flexibility and problem-solving are also given importance.

The technology industry employs graduates “proficient in identifying barriers and solving them”. Along with technical competence, they are also expected to be skilled at “exchanging ideas” and “communication” is a prerequisite.

The survey notes that for health and medical professionals, the knack for “effective dialogue” is crucial. The ability to “hold conversations empathetically while sharing vital information” is considered important.

The finance and banking sectors look for “individuals with notable interpersonal skills”.