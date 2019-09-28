Common portal for admission to IITs and IISc for international applicants

International applicants aspiring to pursue post-graduate programmes or PhD at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) now have a single common portal to apply for admissions for the academic year starting July 2020.

The common application portal was conceived and developed by IIT Bombay, in consultation with the IITs-IISc GATE committee. The portal was launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Friday.

India’s premier science and technology institutes have joined hands to make it easier for foreign nationals, including Overseas Citizenship of India/ Persons of Indian Origin card holders, to apply for more than 600 Masters and PhD degree programmes. The international applicant portal (intapp.iitb.ac.in) has been created to provide a convenient interface to view and apply for multiple programmes simultaneously.

Applicants will be informed of their selection through the portal after which, they can choose their college and proceed with other formalities of entry into the country and admission process at the chosen institute.

“Students from SAARC countries benefit from a lower tuition fee compared to other international students. There are also opportunities for international applicants to secure teaching or research assistantship to fund their education in India. With the ease of application, scholarships and hostel accommodation, the institutes now expect to see a significant increase in the number of international students on their campuses,” said a statement by IIT Bombay.