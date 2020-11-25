Common mistakes to avoid while attempting CAT 2020

CAT 2020 is scheduled to be held on November 29.(Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational)

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be held on November 29 in three sessions across India. Candidates aiming to secure a seat in premium B-schools including IIMs will have to crack the test. A total of 2,27,835 candidates will be appearing for the high-stake exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam must be well-versed with the syllabus and it’s time to brush on techniques to score the best. Vijay Jha, president, academics, Gradeup shares four common errors to keep in mind to avoid errors –

Leaving TITA questions: As there is no negative marking for the Type In The Answer (TITA) questions, it is advisable that students do not leave any of these questions unattempted. Even if one is not able to get the exact answer, one must type in a good guess for each of these questions to ensure some sure shot marks.

Not expanding the screen: It is very useful to expand the screen (especially while doing the VARC section) by clicking on the > button to avoid missing any important point in the questions during the CAT exam.

Know what to keep for the last: Of the three sessions, verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative ability (QA), VARC is often regarded as the easy one, however, starting a new passage of RC when you are left with just last couple of minutes is a bad idea. One must keep some VA questions for the last 5-6 minutes instead. Remember, candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

Getting stuck with a DILR set or a QA question: One must know when to stop investing time on a question or a set of questions. If some questions are or are proving to be a difficult nut to crack it’s better to leave it for later if time permits. This year, the time to solve the CAT has been revised to 120 minutes.

