Common entrance test for all central universities; to be held in first week of July: UGC chairman

Admission to undergraduate programmes across all 45 central universities will be held through a common entrance test starting this year, and the test will be held in the first week of July, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar told reporters Monday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Central University Entrance Test (CUET). It will announce the test pattern on Tuesday.

Kumar clarified that a student’s Class 12 performance will not carry any weightage and admission will be based solely on the CUET score. Universities, at best, can use the Board marks as eligibility criterion, he said.

There will be no common counseling for admission to the central universities. Each university will admit students based on the merit list prepared by NTA.

Significantly, Kumar also clarified that adopting CUET will be compulsory for all central universities, when he was asked whether institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh University will also have to join the entrance test.

The entrance test will be based on NCERT textbooks and will have three sections. Section I will cover languages, Section II will have domain-specific questions based on the subjects the student wants to apply for and Section III will a general test carrying questions on current affairs, general knowledge, numerical ability, logical reasoning and quantitative reasoning. A candidate can appear for up to six domain-specific tests under section II.

The CUET 2022 will be offered in 13 languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

International students interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in India are exempt from CUET and their admissions will be carried out through the usual supernumerary basis.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. In the first shift candidates will appear for section I (languages), two chosen domain subjects and the general test, while in the second shift, candidates will appear for the other for four domain subjects and sector 1-B, if opted.