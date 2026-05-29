COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to download results today?

The exam was conducted on May 9, 2026. As per official information, more than 150 colleges have participated in the exam.

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Live Updates: The Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation will release the results for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today at 4 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK Result 2026 Live Updates

The exam was conducted on May 9, 2026. As per official information, more than 150 colleges have participated in the exam. The provisional answer key was released on May 16, and the objection window was open till May 18, 2 pm. The final answer key was published on May 23 at 2 pm.

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After the results are declared, the counselling process starts. The counselling process consists of registration, choice-filling, choice-locking, allotment of seats, and reporting to the allotted college.

More than 150 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka that are affiliated to the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) will accept applicants based on their UGET 2026 scores. A centralised counselling system with a single window will come after the COMEDK release of the test results and rank list.

Live Updates May 29, 2026 01:00 PM IST COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Live Updates: Marking scheme Candidates will get one mark for every correct answer in the 2026 paper. As per the exam pattern, no marks will be deducted for a wrong answer. However, in the event of a tie in the test score, the principle of least negative responses (number of wrong answers) will be adopted, the Consortium said. In addition, if required, other methods may be adopted to break ties, it added. May 29, 2026 12:56 PM IST COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check Step 1- Go to the official website at comedk.org. Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link 'COMEDK Results 2026'. Step 3- Enter your login information. Step 4- Click on submit. Step 5- The results will appear on the screen. Step 6- Download and take a printout of the scorecards. May 29, 2026 12:44 PM IST COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check? Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website at comedk.org. May 29, 2026 12:33 PM IST COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today The Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation will release the results for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today at 4 pm