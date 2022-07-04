COMEDK UGET result 2022 to be declared tomorrow: How to check scores

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the results of COMEDK UGET 2022. COMEDK exam was conducted on June 19. Candidates can check the result at the official website – comedk.org

The authorities will release the COMEDK UGET rank list 2022 on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their COMEDK rank by logging in to the candidate portal. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the COMEDK UGET 2022 rank list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

COMEDK counselling typically lasts for three sessions. By logging in with their COMEDK application sequence number/User Id and password, candidates will be able to view the COMEDK 2022 result.

Steps to check Karnataka COMDEK UGET result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website, comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using roll number

Step 4: The result will appear

Candidates should be aware that the cut-off for the COMEDK UGET 2021 will differ for each course and college. The cut-off would depend on a number of variables, including the number of seats available, the number of applicants for the exam, and others.





