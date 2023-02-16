COMEDK UGET exam dates announced; check schedule

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka today announced the COMEDK UGET exam dates. Interested candidates can now register at the official website — comedk.org.



According to the official notice, the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examinations will be held on May 28, 2023 in two shifts — morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon session will be from 2 pm till 5 pm. The registration for the same is available from today (February 15) till April 24, 2023.

The entrance exam will be conducted for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities offering BE/BTech programmes. The exam will be conducted online in over 150 cities across India, with over 400 test centers. This year, it expects over 1,00,000 students to appear for the examination.

Mock tests for COMEDK UGET will be made available online on March 23. After that, candidates will have time from May 18 to 28 to download the Test Admission Ticket (TAT). The provisional answer keys will be available on May 30 and candidates will have time till June 1 to raise objections, after which the final answer keys will be released on June 6. Result for the same will be declared on June 10.