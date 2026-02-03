COMEDK UGET 2026: Registration starts at 2 pm today at comedk.org— Eligibility, how to apply & more

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Aspiring candidates seeking admission to engineering programmes across COMEDK member institutions can register through the official portal, comedk.org.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 11:10 AM IST
COMEDK UGET 2026: Registration starts today at 2 PM at comedk.org—Eligibility, how to apply & moreThe window for registration will remain open until March 16, 2026. (representative image/ AI-generated)
COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration:  The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will open applications for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 today at 2 pm. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to engineering programmes across COMEDK member institutions can register through the official portal, comedk.org.

The application process is online and requires students to complete registration, provide personal and academic details, upload necessary documents, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the form. The window for registration will remain open until March 16, 2026. Officials have advised applicants to complete the process well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Ahead of filling out the COMEDK UGET 2026 application form, candidates are advised to keep the following documents and details ready to ensure a seamless registration process:

–Recent passport-size photograph (as per prescribed format)

–Scanned signature of the candidate

–Class 10 marksheet or certificate (for date of birth verification)

–Class 12 or equivalent academic details

–Valid photo identity proof

–Active email ID and mobile number

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed or be appearing for the Class 12 or equivalent examination. Physics and Mathematics are compulsory subjects, along with Chemistry or another approved subject.

–General category candidates: Minimum aggregate of 45 per cent

–Reserved category candidates of Karnataka: Minimum aggregate of 40 per cent

–No domicile or age restrictions: Students from across India are eligible to apply

Exam date

COMEDK has traditionally held its entrance examination on the second Sunday of May each year. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will conduct the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2026) on May 9.

The computer-based test will be conducted in multiple centres across the country, allowing candidates to appear closer to their homes and reducing travel-related costs and logistical challenges.

Exam pattern

Going by past year trends, the COMEDK UGET will be held for a duration of three hours with a total of 180 questions for one mark each. The paper will be divided into three sections – maths, physics and chemistry. The COMEDK UGET exam pattern is different for engineering and medical courses.

COMEDK UGET 2026 scores will be used for admissions to over 150 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka that are affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA). COMEDK entrance test and publication of test score and rank list will be followed by a centralised counselling – single window system.

 

