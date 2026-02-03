COMEDK UGET 2026: Registration starts at 2 pm today at comedk.org— Eligibility, how to apply & more

The window for registration will remain open until March 16, 2026. (representative image/ AI-generated)

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will open applications for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 today at 2 pm. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to engineering programmes across COMEDK member institutions can register through the official portal, comedk.org.

The application process is online and requires students to complete registration, provide personal and academic details, upload necessary documents, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the form. The window for registration will remain open until March 16, 2026. Officials have advised applicants to complete the process well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Ahead of filling out the COMEDK UGET 2026 application form, candidates are advised to keep the following documents and details ready to ensure a seamless registration process: