COMEDK UGET 2026 provisional answer key released, raise objections by May 18

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exams: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has issued the answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Students can access the answer key on the official website at comedk.org. Students will need to visit the official link comedk.org and find the ‘Login’ tab to access the answer key. Next, enter your application sequence number or user ID and the password. The answer key will be then displayed on the screen.

Students can also raise objections against the answer key from May 16, 11 am to May 18, 2 pm. The fee for raising objection against each question is Rs 500. After the grievance window closes, COMEDK the final answer key will be released on May 23 at 2 pm and the rank and scorecard will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm.