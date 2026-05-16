COMEDK UGET 2026 provisional answer key released, raise objections by May 18

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exams: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has issued the answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Students can access the answer key on the official website at comedk.org. Students will need to visit the official link comedk.org and find the ‘Login’ tab to access the answer key. Next, enter your application sequence number or user ID and the password. The answer key will be then displayed on the screen.
Students can also raise objections against the answer key from May 16, 11 am to May 18, 2 pm. The fee for raising objection against each question is Rs 500. After the grievance window closes, COMEDK the final answer key will be released on May 23 at 2 pm and the rank and scorecard will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm.
The UGET 2026 exam was conducted on May 9 this year. Usually it is held on the second sunday of May but due to a clash with a national-level exam, the date was shifted to May 9, 2026. The exam was computer-based and conducted in centres across the country.
The three-hour COMEDK UGET consisted of 180 questions worth one mark each. There were three sections in the paper, namely, chemistry, physics, and math. For engineering and medical courses, the COMEDK UGET exam format differed. More than 150 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka that are affiliated to the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) will accept applicants based on their COMEDK UGET 2026 scores. A centralized counseling system with a single window will come after the COMEDK release of the test results and rank list.
Over 150 colleges participate in the COMEDK exam. The counselling is conducted for candidates who qualify the exam. The counselling process includes registration, choice-filling, choice-locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted college. Candidates who participate in the counselling round will be allotted colleges based on their choice-filling, choice-locking, and the merit list.