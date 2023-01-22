COMEDK UGET 2023: Exam to be conducted on May 28; detailed schedule soon

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will be conducting the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET 2023) exam on May 28, 2023. The detailed schedule for COMEDK UGET 2023 will soon be released at the official website — comedk.org.

“Based on the mandate given by the KUPECA, COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) will be conducted on Sunday the 28th May 2023 for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions,” the official release stated.

The exam will be conducted in computer based mode, and several exam centres will be formed all over the country, to ensure that the candidates do not face any inconvenience. The detailed schedule of the exam will soon be released at the official website — comedk.org.

To be eligible for this exam, candidates should have passed class 12 exams with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with English as compulsory subjects in the last two years. In addition to this, the general category students should have secured minimum 45 per cent qualifying marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics together (40 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka state).