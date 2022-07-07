COMEDK UGET 2022 Result: 5 Bengaluru students in top 10; 52 Karnataka students in top 100

COMEDK UGET 2022 Result: The COMEDK UGET 2022 results were announced on Tuesday and a total of five students from Bengaluru registered their spots in the top 10 rank holders category in Karnataka. However, 52 students from Karnataka bagged their spots in the first 100 rank holders category. As against the 61,635 candidates who applied seeking Engineering Undergraduate (UG) seats, around 57,387 (21,108 Karnataka and 36278 Non-Karnataka) candidates wrote the test on June 19 this year.

COMEDK UGET is a consortium created by the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation that works to offer an effective method to test the merit of students who are seeking admission to medical, engineering, and dental colleges in the state of Karnataka. Candidates can check their COMEDK UGET 2022 result on comedk.org.

According to the press release shared by COMEDK, 5930 candidates are in 90th to 100th percentile. Out of this, 1768 candidates are from Karnataka. Similarly, 5620 candidates are between the 80th and 90th percentile wherein 1753 candidates are from Karnataka.

Vishal Bysani, Apporv Tandon, Siddhartha Singh, Boya Haren Sathvik, Aarav Giri, from Bengaluru secured the second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh rank respectively.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Singh who is from Sri Chaitanya PU college said, “I was preparing for my Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Main and a lot of chapters of COMEDK overlapped. This actually made my preparations easier. I have no specific engineering branch in mind and I am open to taking up any branch. However, I will make my decision after counseling.”

Giri, who secured seventh rank, told indianexpress.com that keyboards and guitar helped him focus on COMEDK preparations. “I usually spend my free time playing the guitar and the keyboard. This has helped me destress and keep my emotions under control. I used to study for 10 hours a day and my aim is to get into an IIT. I would like to pursue computer science engineering and hone my skills in programming at a professional level,” said Giri who is a student of Shri Ram Global School.

Just like the previous year, this year too COMEDK has decided to conduct online counselling sessions and the candidates have to upload the scanned copies of the documents through their login. The number of seats available, the quantum of tuition fees and counselling dates would be notified in due course. Also, a separate set of counselling process documents detailing the procedure would also be made available shortly to the candidates, the release said.