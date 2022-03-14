COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration process begins; exam on June 19

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has begun the registration process for UGET 2022. The exam will be conducted on June 19. Interested candidates can register online at the official website – comedk.org

The ​​last date for online payments and for submission of completed application online is May 2. The application edit window will be available between May 13 to May 16. The admit card for the exam will be released on June 6. The scorecards will be released on July 6.

The entrance test will be held for admissions to BE/B Tech for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-Gauge member universities.

Before filling the COMEDK 2021 application form, candidates must ensure eligibility criteria. The candidate should have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 45 per cent aggregate (40 per cent in case of SC / ST / OBC candidates of Karnataka state) in physics, chemistry, and maths can apply for COMEDK UGET 2022. Candidates appearing for boards exams in the current year can also apply

Exam pattern: The test will be for a total of three hours duration. The question paper will be available in the English language only. There will be a total of 180 questions in the test of a total of 180 marks. About 60 questions each will be asked from physics, chemistry, and maths. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.