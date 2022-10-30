scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 phase 2 seat allotment GM result announced today

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Candidates can check the result at the official website — comedk.org. These results are for general merit candidates only.

COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling: Candidates can surrender their seats till November 4, 2 pm.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today announced the results for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2022 (UGET) for engineering round 2 phase 2 at 10:30 am. Candidates can check the result at the official website — comedk.org. These results are for general merit candidates only.

The decision making and fee payment for round 2 phase began today at 10:30 am and will end on November 3 at 1 pm. Students who will accept the seats will have to report to their allotted college from today morning to November 3rd till 4 pm.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website — comedk.org

Step 2: Click on Engineering login tab on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number/user id

Step 4: View the result and save it for future reference

Once aspirants have seen the results, they can either accept and freeze their seat or surrender it. Candidates who choose to accept the seat have to report to the college with a printout of the online allotment letter.

Candidates who choose to surrender their seats can do so from today at 10:30 am to November 4 till 2 pm. Round 1 candidates who want to surrender their seats can do so in this round during the same time slot.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 01:17:03 pm
