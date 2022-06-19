scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
COMEDK UGET 2022 concludes: Check result date, counselling and cut-off details

COMEDK UGET 2022 examination has concluded today. Check the COMEDK result 2022 date, previous year and expected cutoff here.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 8:50:24 pm
COMEDK UGET 2022, COMEDKThe conducting authority will release the COMEDK provisional answer key 2022 soon. (Representative image)

The consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has successfully conducted the COMEDK UGET exam today in online mode in two shifts. The conducting authority will release the COMEDK provisional answer key 2022 in online mode within a week.

Recommended:: [Check your admission chances in engineering colleges based on your Seat Type, Caste & COMEDK rank] Use- COMEDK College Predictor

Candidates can match their answers with the provisional answer key, when released. Objection raising facility will also be made available, in case of any discrepancy, According to the previous years’ statistics, the COMEDK UGET result will be declared within 15 days of the exam date.

Read |Top government internships for college students

COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling

After the declaration of COMEDK UGET result 2022, the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the counselling process which includes registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting at the allotted institute. It is mandatory for students to appear for the counselling process of COMEDK UGET to ensure their admission in engineering, medical or dental courses through COMEDK. 

COMEDK UGET cut off 2022

The conducting authority provides both opening and closing ranks for the students. Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks to get shortlisted. Every participating institute will have their own unique cutoffs separately for each branch, and categories based on criteria such as availability of seats, applications received for admission, the category of the candidate and more.

Candidates can check the top 10 engineering colleges accepting COMEDK UGET scores:

BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru Bangalore Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru KLE Technology University, Hubli
Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore

COMEDK past year’s cutoff can help aspirants to get an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Previous year’s cutoff for COMEDK is provided in the table below for reference of candidates.

Also read |Top education news this week

COMEDK 2021 cutoff

Course Area/Region Closing rank
Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
BE Civil Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 32701
N.A 42973
BE Computer Science and Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 3138
N.A 31744
BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 27650
N.A 5485
RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru
BE Civil Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 34288
N.A 28104
BE Computer Science and Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 958
N.A 28586
BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 27197
N.A 3605
BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru
BE Civil Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 42766
N.A 38994
BE Computer Science and Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 2704
N.A 38571
BE Electronics and Communication Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 11920
N.A 2810
Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur
BE Civil Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 35030
N.A 33256
BE Computer Science and Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 13992
N.A 6524
BE Electronics and Communication Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 32429
N.A 14347
NMIT Bengaluru – Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
BE Electronics and Communication Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 39028
N.A 18791
BE Computer Science and Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 22673
N.A 7045
BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering Hyderabad-Karnataka 36797
N.A 39061

