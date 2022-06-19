COMEDK UGET 2022 concludes: Check result date, counselling and cut-off details

The consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has successfully conducted the COMEDK UGET exam today in online mode in two shifts. The conducting authority will release the COMEDK provisional answer key 2022 in online mode within a week.

Candidates can match their answers with the provisional answer key, when released. Objection raising facility will also be made available, in case of any discrepancy, According to the previous years’ statistics, the COMEDK UGET result will be declared within 15 days of the exam date.

COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling

After the declaration of COMEDK UGET result 2022, the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the counselling process which includes registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting at the allotted institute. It is mandatory for students to appear for the counselling process of COMEDK UGET to ensure their admission in engineering, medical or dental courses through COMEDK.

COMEDK UGET cut off 2022

The conducting authority provides both opening and closing ranks for the students. Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks to get shortlisted. Every participating institute will have their own unique cutoffs separately for each branch, and categories based on criteria such as availability of seats, applications received for admission, the category of the candidate and more.

Candidates can check the top 10 engineering colleges accepting COMEDK UGET scores:

BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru Bangalore Institute of Technology, Bengaluru Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru KLE Technology University, Hubli Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore

COMEDK past year’s cutoff can help aspirants to get an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Previous year’s cutoff for COMEDK is provided in the table below for reference of candidates.

COMEDK 2021 cutoff