COMEDK UGET 2022 concludes: Check result date, counselling and cut-off details

The consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has successfully conducted the COMEDK UGET exam today in online mode in two shifts. The conducting authority will release the COMEDK provisional answer key 2022 in online mode within a week.
Candidates can match their answers with the provisional answer key, when released. Objection raising facility will also be made available, in case of any discrepancy, According to the previous years’ statistics, the COMEDK UGET result will be declared within 15 days of the exam date.
COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling
After the declaration of COMEDK UGET result 2022, the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the counselling process which includes registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting at the allotted institute. It is mandatory for students to appear for the counselling process of COMEDK UGET to ensure their admission in engineering, medical or dental courses through COMEDK.
COMEDK UGET cut off 2022
The conducting authority provides both opening and closing ranks for the students. Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks to get shortlisted. Every participating institute will have their own unique cutoffs separately for each branch, and categories based on criteria such as availability of seats, applications received for admission, the category of the candidate and more.
Candidates can check the top 10 engineering colleges accepting COMEDK UGET scores:
|BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
|RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|Bangalore Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
|Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|KLE Technology University, Hubli
|Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
|Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
|Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur
|The National Institute of Engineering, Mysore
COMEDK past year’s cutoff can help aspirants to get an idea about their admission chances in colleges. Previous year’s cutoff for COMEDK is provided in the table below for reference of candidates.
COMEDK 2021 cutoff
|Course
|Area/Region
|Closing rank
|Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
|BE Civil Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|32701
|N.A
|42973
|BE Computer Science and Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|3138
|N.A
|31744
|BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|27650
|N.A
|5485
|RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|BE Civil Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|34288
|N.A
|28104
|BE Computer Science and Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|958
|N.A
|28586
|BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|27197
|N.A
|3605
|BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru
|BE Civil Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|42766
|N.A
|38994
|BE Computer Science and Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|2704
|N.A
|38571
|BE Electronics and Communication Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|11920
|N.A
|2810
|Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur
|BE Civil Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|35030
|N.A
|33256
|BE Computer Science and Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|13992
|N.A
|6524
|BE Electronics and Communication Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|32429
|N.A
|14347
|NMIT Bengaluru – Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology
|BE Electronics and Communication Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|39028
|N.A
|18791
|BE Computer Science and Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|22673
|N.A
|7045
|BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|Hyderabad-Karnataka
|36797
|N.A
|39061
