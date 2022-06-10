scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
COMEDK UGET 2022 admit card released: How to download

The candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card through the website- comedk.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 10, 2022 3:44:05 pm
COMEDK UGET 2022The COMEDK UGET 2022 examination will be conducted on June 19, 2022. (File)

COMEDK UGET 2022 admit card: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022. The candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card through the official website- comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 examination will be conducted on June 19, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to download their admit cards till June 18, 2022. The admit cards have been made available through the official portal for candidates.

COMEDK UGET 2022 admit card: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website — comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your login id and password

Step 4: Admit card or hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates must note that they need to carry one valid photo ID proof along with their admit card.  After downloading the admit card, applicants must check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy in the COMEDK admit card 2022, applicants must contact the exam authorities a few days before the exam for the corrections.

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes. The entrance test will be conducted in a fair mode to ensure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

