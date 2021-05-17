COMEDK UGET 2021 to be rescheduled, registration process extends till July 15

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) postponed the UGET examination. The COMEDK UGET was scheduled to held on June 20. The revised date for COMEDK UGET 2021 will be announced in due course.

The exam was to be conducted online in over 150 cities across India in over 400 test centres. The last date to apply for the entrance exam has also been extended. The candidates can now register at comedk.org or unigauge.com till July 15.

The entrance test will be held for admissions to BE/BTech for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-Gauge member universities.

The test will be for a total of three hours duration. The question paper will be available in the English language only. There will be a total of 180 questions in the test of a total of 180 marks. About 60 questions each will be asked from physics, chemistry, and maths. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is an autonomous institution that conducts entrance exams and offers admission to the candidates through a centralised counselling process.