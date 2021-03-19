COMEDK UGET 2021 to be held on June 20, application process to begin on March 22

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET and Uni-Gauge entrance examination will be held on June 20 as a combined examination. The exam will be conducted online in over 150 cities across India in over 400 test centres. The candidates have to register at comedk.org or unigauge.com. The application process will begin on March 22 and will close on May 20.

The entrance test will be held for admissions to BE/B Tech for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-Gauge member universities.

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak last year, the exam authority claims that they conducted the examination in 392 centres while adhering to all safety regulations. “We had also increased the number of examination centres to help students avoid cross district travel. The examination was conducted in two shifts, and drew nearly 60000 students in 2020,” said P Muralidhar, CEO, ERA Foundation.

He further added, “This year, we have upgraded our safety standards to ensure that each centre is fully sanitised, and will accommodate only 50 per cent seating to ensure social distancing. The number of centres has also been increased from 392 to 400 plus across 150 cities, thereby, limiting and reducing student travel. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, one beginning at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, and the other from 2 pm to 5 pm.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 on July 7 and 8.