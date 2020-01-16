COMEDK UGET 2020: Registration process begins today, check exam date

COMEDK UGET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020 COMEDK UGET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020

COMEDK UGET 2020: The application process for the COMEDK’s Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2020) for engineering courses will begin on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website- comedk.org. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020.

COMEDK is held for admission to engineering courses in member institutions. The computer-based test which will be conducted on all India basis across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimising the cost of travel and other logistics. The schedule will be released at comedk.org.

As per the notification, the candidates now have to secure a minimum 50 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination

COMEDK 2020: Eligibility

Engineering

– Candidates are required to have cleared II PUC, their 10+2 higher secondary or equivalent exam from a recognised school education board.

– Candidates should have scored at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for reserved categories) in their plus two exams with physics and maths as compulsory subjects and chemistry or bio-technology or biology or electronics or computer as one of the optional subjects. However, changes, if any, in the eligibility criteria by the AICTE will be adopted.

The online application process will commence from today. The candidates can apply at comedk.org.

This engineering entrance exam is held for candidates seeking admission to 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka under the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

